New York Jets Trade QB Zach Wilson to Denver Broncos
After a tumultuous three seasons with the New York Jets, former second overall pick Zach Wilson gets a fresh start. The Jets have traded Wilson and a seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick. The Jets will also pay some of Wilson's $5.5 million salary.
This is a best-case scenario for both parties. Wilson wasn't going anywhere with the Jets this season and was benched last season which saw him start the majority of the year with Aaron Rodgers out with a torn Achilles tendon. The Jets will also save a little bit on the salary cap with the move due to Wilson being traded and not released, since his entire salary was guaranteed.
This is also a good move for the Broncos, who are in desperate need of a quarterback with only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci currently on the roster and lacking the ammunition to make a large move up for a quarterback. Can Sean Payton fix Wilson and make him a quality starter? It's worth a chance and it's a super low-risk one with a late round pick swap.