Could J.J. McCarthy Be Drafted at Third Overall?
The rise of J.J. McCarthy has been fascinating to watch during the 2024 NFL Draft process. Going into the 2023 season, he was seen as a day two pick with upside because of untapped potential. That was mainly due to what he was asked to do for the Michigan Wolverines.
That didn't change a whole lot in 2023, as McCarthy led the Wolverines to a National Championship despite not playing in seven fourth quarters. He began the process as a second round pick and has slowly risen into being a potential top five selection.
With less than 48 hours until the NFL Draft is set to begin in Detroit, Michigan, the latest rumors have McCarthy being a likely candidate at third overall.
Is this something you can take to the bank? It could be true or pure smokescreen. That's the difficulty in rumors like these. If they are legit, it could end up shaping the rest of the NFL Draft. Baker Mayfield wasn't expected to go first overall two days before the 2018 NFL Draft started but he ended up taking the spot some thought would end up going to Sam Darnold.
On the other hand, smokecreens are coming fast and furious with every team having their own agenda at play. There is a reason that McCarthy is starting to get "buzz" at third overall. Could that be a ploy to get another team to make a move to get McCarthy? Perhaps the Minnesota Vikings? Only time will tell.