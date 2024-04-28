NFL Draft

Complete List Of Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Chiefs GM Brett Veach did an amazing job working the board with key trades to fill positions of need.

Chris Pirrone

28. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
28. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Chiefs once again ended the season on top of the NFL. Yet the 2023 regular season wasn't as smooth as the end might have made it out to be. This offseason, GM Brett Veach and Coach Andy Reid had some clear holes to fill when analyzing the 2024 draft. Namely, Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Running Back, Interior OL.

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to exit this years 2024 NFL Draft looking like one of the smartest teams and biggest winners, working multiple trades to get highly regareded players at positions of need.

Here is how Veach and Reid did with their selections for the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 28: Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Round 2, Pick No. 64: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

Round 4, Pick 131: TCU TE Jared Wiley

Round 4, Pick 133: Washington State DB Jaden Hicks

Round 5, Pick 159: Penn State OL Hunter Nourzad

Round 6, Pick 211: Tennessee CB Kamal Hadden
Round 7, Pick 248: Holy Cross OG C.J. Hanson

For more Chiefs draft coverage check out SI's Chiefs site.

Published |Modified
Chris Pirrone

CHRIS PIRRONE