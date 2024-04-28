Complete List Of Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Chiefs once again ended the season on top of the NFL. Yet the 2023 regular season wasn't as smooth as the end might have made it out to be. This offseason, GM Brett Veach and Coach Andy Reid had some clear holes to fill when analyzing the 2024 draft. Namely, Wide Receiver, Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Running Back, Interior OL.
The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to exit this years 2024 NFL Draft looking like one of the smartest teams and biggest winners, working multiple trades to get highly regareded players at positions of need.
Here is how Veach and Reid did with their selections for the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1, Pick 28: Texas WR Xavier Worthy
Round 2, Pick No. 64: BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia
Round 4, Pick 131: TCU TE Jared Wiley
Round 4, Pick 133: Washington State DB Jaden Hicks
Round 5, Pick 159: Penn State OL Hunter Nourzad
Round 6, Pick 211: Tennessee CB Kamal Hadden
Round 7, Pick 248: Holy Cross OG C.J. Hanson