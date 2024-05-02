Complete List Of Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Picks

NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted TE Brock Bowers out of Georgia with the 13th overall pick as they add more offensive weapons to their squad for the 2024-25 season.

Apr 26, 2024; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers speaks to the media at / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their offensive line with Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and Tackle DJ Glaze in the second and third rounds while adding some offensive weapons, including TE Brock Bowers and RB Dylan Laub.

Here is how Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce did with their selections for the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 13th Overall - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Round 2: 44th Overall - G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Round 3: 77th Overall - OT DJ Glaze, Maryland

Round 4: 112th Overall - CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

Round 5: 148th Overall - LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Round 6: 206th Overall - RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Round 7: 223rd Overall -SAF Trey Taylor, Air Force

Round 7: 229th Overall -CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh

