Complete List Of Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their offensive line with Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and Tackle DJ Glaze in the second and third rounds while adding some offensive weapons, including TE Brock Bowers and RB Dylan Laub.
Here is how Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce did with their selections for the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 13th Overall - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Round 2: 44th Overall - G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Round 3: 77th Overall - OT DJ Glaze, Maryland
Round 4: 112th Overall - CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
Round 5: 148th Overall - LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Round 6: 206th Overall - RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
Round 7: 223rd Overall -SAF Trey Taylor, Air Force
Round 7: 229th Overall -CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh