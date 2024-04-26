NFL Draft

Grading the trade: Lions trades up to 24 with Cowboys, take Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions make a trade up to 24th overall to get a cornerback. DId they get good value?

Tyler Forness

NFL draft prospect Terrion Arnold, a cornerback who played at Alabama, walks the red carpet for NFL
NFL draft prospect Terrion Arnold, a cornerback who played at Alabama, walks the red carpet for NFL / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions got on the board in the NFL Draft and the fans went wild for their hometown team. They made a move to get Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at the 24th overall pick, acquiring it from the Dallas Cowboys.

The trade was relatively simple.

Lions get: 24th overall, 2025 seventh round pick
Cowboys get: 29th overall, 73rd overall

That's not a bad price to pay for the Lions to move up, especially since the 73rd overall pick was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in the T.J. Hockenson trade.

Lions grade: A+
Cowboys grade: A

