Grading the trade: Lions trades up to 24 with Cowboys, take Terrion Arnold
The Detroit Lions make a trade up to 24th overall to get a cornerback. DId they get good value?
In this story:
The Detroit Lions got on the board in the NFL Draft and the fans went wild for their hometown team. They made a move to get Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at the 24th overall pick, acquiring it from the Dallas Cowboys.
The trade was relatively simple.
Lions get: 24th overall, 2025 seventh round pick
Cowboys get: 29th overall, 73rd overall
That's not a bad price to pay for the Lions to move up, especially since the 73rd overall pick was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in the T.J. Hockenson trade.
Lions grade: A+
Cowboys grade: A
Published