Complete List Of Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Chargers shored up their offensive line with the 5th overall pick, they selected the highly-touted offensive tackle Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Alt is a mauler in the run game and possesses the footwork and athleticism to protect Justin Herbert's blindside in the passing attack. This selection signals the Chargers' commitment to keeping their franchise quarterback upright and healthy.
But the Bolts didn't solely focus on the trenches. They addressed another pressing need with their second-round pick, grabbing dynamic wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia. McConkey is known for his route-running and YAC (yards after catch) ability, a perfect complement to a talented receiving corps.
Here's how GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh did with their selections for the Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: No. 5- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Round 2: No. 34 (from NE)- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Round 3: No. 69-Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Round 4: No. 105-Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama
Round 5: No, 137 (from NE)- Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
Round 5: No. 140-Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 181-Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
Round 7: No. 225-Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory)-Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
