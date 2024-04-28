NFL Draft

Complete List Of Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their offense with two impact players early, then had Coach Harbaugh singing the Michigan fight song with his third round selection.

The Los Angeles Chargers shored up their offensive line with the 5th overall pick, they selected the highly-touted offensive tackle Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Alt is a mauler in the run game and possesses the footwork and athleticism to protect Justin Herbert's blindside in the passing attack. This selection signals the Chargers' commitment to keeping their franchise quarterback upright and healthy.

But the Bolts didn't solely focus on the trenches. They addressed another pressing need with their second-round pick, grabbing dynamic wide receiver Ladd McConkey out of Georgia. McConkey is known for his route-running and YAC (yards after catch) ability, a perfect complement to a talented receiving corps.

Here's how GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh did with their selections for the Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 5- Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Round 2: No. 34 (from NE)- Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Round 3: No. 69-Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Round 4: No. 105-Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

Round 5: No, 137 (from NE)- Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

Round 5: No. 140-Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 181-Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

Round 7: No. 225-Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory)-Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

