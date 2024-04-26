Falcons pull draft's first stunner, select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr No. 8 overall
The 2024 NFL Draft was mostly chalk through the first seven picks. Then the Atlanta Falcons came on the clock.
Most expected the Falcons to select a defensive player with the 8th overall pick. Maybe they could have taken a wide receiver. Instead, they create a succession plan at the quarterback position. The Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
The sense is that Falcons head coach Raheem Morris absolutely loved Penix and what he can bring to the table. And it's easy to understand. Penix threw for almost 5,000 yards in 2023, leading the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Penix has a big arm and can drive the football but can stand to work on his consistency.
Two obvious knocks on Penix are now magnified with him being the 8th overall pick. He's had a litany of injuries, mostly during his time at Indiana, including two torn ACLs. He's also 24 years old. That's enough of a knock on its own, but now you figure he may not start until he's 27. The Falcons also broke the bank for former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (four years, $180 million).
Speaking of Cousins, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports the Falcons called Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know they were taking Penix. He was reportedly a bit stunned that they went with a quarterback that high.
It will be interesting to watch this succession plan play out, but needless to say, very few thought Penix would not only be a top-10 pick but picked ahead of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who went No. 10 to the Vikings.