Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. 'Likely a First Round Pick'
The National Football League revolves around the quarterback position. It's the most important position arguably in all of sports and they can change the course of the franchise more than any other singular player.
It also makes taking one early in the NFL Draft more appealing to teams, especially since you get the fifth year option. The most intriguing player at the top of the quarterback class is Washington's Michael Penix Jr. He was the most productive quarterback in college football the past two years but there are some serious medical concerns.
Where things sit right now have Penix going in round one and the medicals likely aren't a concern, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Michael Penix Jr. this is a player that seems to be rising. So I've talked to several teams now who believe that he's probably going to go somewhere in round one. They're saying where we pick in early day two/second round, he's probably not going to be there. The medical stuff, he has the shoulder and knee issues in the past, that has largely checked out. Teams I've talked to are pretty comfortable with that. So if you don't want to trade up for a J.J. McCarthy, you've got Michael Penix there. The Raiders, he's been linked to them, you've got Bo Nix. There could be six quarterbacks drafted in this first round which would be the first time since the early 80s."
Penix is incredibly intriguing as a prospect. He has an arm to attack every level of the field with a really good pressure-to-sack rate. However, despite being a really good athlete, he doesn't use it to his advantage when the play breaks down. Penix also isn't the best off platform thrower which can hinder some of his future success.
Who will take him in the first round? There are some teams, as Fowler mentioned, at the top of the second round that likely won't see him who could trade up. Penix will be one of the more interesting prospects in the NFL Draft to keep tabs on.