Complete List Of Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings had seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and they addressed their offensive line as well as the next starting quarterback for Minnesota in J.J. McCarthy.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a play against Alabama during overtime of the Rose
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a play against Alabama during overtime of the Rose / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Minnesota Vikings may have finally gotten their guy when they drafted National Champion Michigan Wolverine QB J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. Only time will tell which quarterback out of this draft will pan out but this should solidify their starter for the upcoming season.

Here is how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell did with their selections for the Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 10th Overall - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Round 1: 17th Overall - OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama

Round 4: 108th Overall - CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Round 6: 177th Overall - T Walter Rouse, Oklahoma

Round 6: 203rd Overall - K Will Reichard, Alabama

Round 7: 230th Overall - OL Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

Round 7: 232 Overall - DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M University Comm.

