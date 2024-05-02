Complete List Of Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Minnesota Vikings may have finally gotten their guy when they drafted National Champion Michigan Wolverine QB J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. Only time will tell which quarterback out of this draft will pan out but this should solidify their starter for the upcoming season.
Here is how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell did with their selections for the Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 10th Overall - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Round 1: 17th Overall - OLB Dallas Turner, Alabama
Round 4: 108th Overall - CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Round 6: 177th Overall - T Walter Rouse, Oklahoma
Round 6: 203rd Overall - K Will Reichard, Alabama
Round 7: 230th Overall - OL Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest
Round 7: 232 Overall - DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, Texas A&M University Comm.