Complete List Of New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Patriots bolstered their squad by selecting QB Drake Maye out of North Carolina with the 3rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kilty Cleary

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye poses with NFL
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye poses with NFL / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The New England Patriots addressed a significant need in the 2024 NFL Draft, using their first-round pick to select quarterback Drake Maye from the University of North Carolina. This move signals a potential changing of the guard under center in Foxborough. The Patriots also focused on bolstering their receiving corps, selecting wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington and Javon Baker from UCF in the later rounds.

Here is how Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo did with their selections for the New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 3rd Overall - QB Drake Maye North Carolina

Round 2: 37th Overall - WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Round 3: 68th Overall - OT Caedan Wallace Penn State

Round 4: 103rd Overall - G Layden Robinson Texas A&M

Round 4: 110th Overall - WR Javon Baker UCF

Round 6: 180th Overall - CB Marcellas Dial South Carolina 

Round 6: 193rd Overall - QB Joe Milton Tennessee

Round 7: 231st Overall -TE Jaheim Bell Florida State

