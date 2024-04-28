Complete List Of New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The New England Patriots addressed a significant need in the 2024 NFL Draft, using their first-round pick to select quarterback Drake Maye from the University of North Carolina. This move signals a potential changing of the guard under center in Foxborough. The Patriots also focused on bolstering their receiving corps, selecting wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington and Javon Baker from UCF in the later rounds.
Here is how Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo did with their selections for the New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 3rd Overall - QB Drake Maye North Carolina
Round 2: 37th Overall - WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
Round 3: 68th Overall - OT Caedan Wallace Penn State
Round 4: 103rd Overall - G Layden Robinson Texas A&M
Round 4: 110th Overall - WR Javon Baker UCF
Round 6: 180th Overall - CB Marcellas Dial South Carolina
Round 6: 193rd Overall - QB Joe Milton Tennessee
Round 7: 231st Overall -TE Jaheim Bell Florida State