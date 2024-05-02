Complete List Of New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Giants had a successful 2024 NFL Draft which has generated some excitement amongst fans. With some offseason additions, we should see some competition between Daniel Jones and Drew Lock coming into the season as well as their new rookies showing out in camp.
Here is how GM Joe Schoen and Coach Brian Daboll did with their selections for the New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 6th Overall - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Round 2: 47th Overall (via Seattle) - S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Round 3: 70th Overall - CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
Round 4: 107th Overall - TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
Round 5: 166th Overall (via Carolina through San Francisco) - RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
Round 6: 183rd Overall - LB Darius Muasau, UCLA
Round 4: 107th Overall - TE Theo Johnson, Penn State