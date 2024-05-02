NFL Draft

Complete List Of New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Giants added one of the top receivers in the NFL Draft with Malik Nabers and added some defensive players to the mix to bolster their squad for the 2024-25 season.

Kilty Cleary

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers poses with NFL commissioner
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers poses with NFL commissioner / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Giants had a successful 2024 NFL Draft which has generated some excitement amongst fans. With some offseason additions, we should see some competition between Daniel Jones and Drew Lock coming into the season as well as their new rookies showing out in camp.

Here is how GM Joe Schoen and Coach Brian Daboll did with their selections for the New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 6th Overall - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Round 2: 47th Overall (via Seattle) - S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Round 3: 70th Overall - CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Round 4: 107th Overall - TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

Round 5: 166th Overall (via Carolina through San Francisco) - RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Round 6: 183rd Overall - LB Darius Muasau, UCLA

