Complete List Of New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The New York Jets will give Aaron Rodgers some help up front this season after selecting offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State with the 11th pick.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get some help up front this season with Penn State's Tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu protecting the All-Pro. They added some offense as well with WR Malachi Corley and RB Braelon Allen with their second and third picks.
Here is how Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh did with their selections for the New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 11th Overall - OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Round 3: 65th Overall - WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Round 4: 134th Overall - RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Round 5: 171 Overall - QB Jordan Travis, Florida State
Round 5: 173rd Overall - RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
Round 5: 176th Overall - CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts
Round 7: 257th Overall - SAF Jaylen Key, Alabama
