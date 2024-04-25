SI Insider: LSU's Malik Nabers can be a handful with questionable coachability
LSU's Malik Nabers is set to be taken at the top of the draft, likely within first 5-7 picks. He has talent and speed that few players possess and can make an impact in the NFL immediately.
But....
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that he has heard that there are questions about Naber’s coachability. Although its not something that will scare away many teams, given Naber's immense talent and upside, it is something teams are weighing in their draft evaluation.
Breer noted that Nabers "can be a handful. But those who like him chalk it up to his competitiveness."
Breer provided insights from an AFC executive on the potential for the team that drafts Nabers: “He has a chance to be Tyreek Hill good. He’s different from Rome [Odunze], he’s different from [Marvin] Harrison Jr. because he’s so damn explosive.”
Nabers 2023 stats
- 89 receptions
- 1,569 receiving yards
- 17.6 average
- 14 touchdowns
- First-team Associated Press All-American
- First-team All-SEC
- Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation's top WR)
- Ranked second in the FBS with 1,569 receiving yards (17.6 per), tied for third with 14 receiving TDs
- Set school record with 189 career receptions and the school record for career receiving yards (3,003 yards, beating Josh Reed)
LSU Pro Day
- 40-yard dash time: clocked unofficially by scouts at the time as 4.35 seconds
- 42-inch vertical leap (would have been the second-best overall mark at the combine, regardless of position)