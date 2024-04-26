Draft Insider Todd McShay predicts what each team will do in the top 11
McShay has details for each team on potential trades and scenarios
McShay has intel on what the teams at the top of the draft are thinking.
Notably, he has the Giants seeking a deal with New England at pick 3 to select North Carolina QB Drake Maye, with he Pats only trading back if they can also trade back in in top 5 to select Michigan QB JJ McCarthy. Giants plan B is to stay at draft LSU's WR Odunze.
Minnesota is seeking to move up for Maye as well, or will wait at 11 to potentially draft QBs McCarthy or Penix.
Everything seems to be in play!
This should be fun!!
