Philadelphia Eagles Expected to do One of Two Things in First Round
Each year, it feels like we know what the Philadelphia Eagles are going to do in the NFL Draft. They almost always take an offensive lineman, defensive lineman or wide receiver in the first round. Since 2000, they have only deviated from that two times: QB Carson Wentz (2016) and Lito Sheppard (2002).
It's hard to argue with the results. The Eagles have made three Super Bowls and numerous NFC Championship Games over the last 25 years but their lack of focus on certain positions could have prevented them from having more success.
Is this the year that the Eagles finally change their ways? It could finally be the year that they prioritize cornerback, according to CBS' Jonathan Jones but their history of offensive tackle could come into play. Don't forget about trading up, as it's something that Roseman has a history of doing.
Everyone is expecting the Philadelphia Eagles to do one of two things (or both) Thursday night: draft a cornerback or trade up. In my own mock, I had them going up from No. 22 to 16 to get Quinyon Mitchell.
Corner is a clear and obvious need for Philadelphia. But keep an eye on the Eagles potentially getting into the offensive tackle market in the first round. Lane Johnson continues to play at an All-Pro level, but he's been doing so playing through injuries that would have felled a mortal. Johnson will be 34 this season and GM Howie Roseman always keeps an eye on the future.
The Eagles are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to watch duirng the NFL Draft, as they could finally appease the fanbase by prioritizing cornerback.