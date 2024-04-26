Eagles sit back and watch as Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell falls right into their lap
The rich get richer. On a day when star wide receiver AJ Brown was extended for three years, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to sit back and watch as Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell fell right into their lap at pick No. 22.
Not only did Mitchell fall to them, the Eagles had their choice of literally every cornerback available. Terrion Arnold, Cooper DeJean, Nate Wiggin all were available. But the Eagles needed speed and Mitchell provides plenty of that. Mitchell ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine.
Mitchell was a two-time Second-Team All-American and totaled 44 passes defended over the last two seasons. The Eagles get a cornerback that plays fast and has great ball skills. And they didn't even have to trade picks for him. There were rumors the Eagles were going to be aggresive in getting a cornerback, perhaps trading up as high as No. 12 with the Denver Broncos. But the run on quarterbacks and offensive players -- six quarterbacks, 14 offensive players in the first 14 picks -- helped pushed the defensive players down the board and open up the options for the Eagles.
Last year, the Eagles only had to flip a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Bears to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. This year, they scoop up arguably the best cornerback in the draft. What a day for general manager Howie Roseman.