Rams had to shake the rust off making a first round pick, called the wrong number for Jared Verse
Whoever has a phone number one digit off of newly acquired Rams edge rusher Jared Verse's has a fun story for his/her social circles. Rams general manager Les Snead confimed in the team's press conference discussing Verse that he and head coach Sean McVay called the wrong number when trying the Florida State product.
Considering the Rams haven't drafted in the first round since selecting Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016 (right after the team moved to Los Angeles, and Goff hasn't played for them since being traded to Detroit in 2021), some might give them a pass. But it's good for at least a few jokes.
After attempts to trade up fell short, the Rams landed on Verse, which should be considered a stroke of luck. In a draft that didn't see a defensive player taken until 15 overall, Verse's tape and make-up look much stronger than the player taken 19 overall in most drafts.