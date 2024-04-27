Grade the Trade: Rams give up a ton to Panthers to take DT Braden Fiske
The Rams gave up a lot to the Panthers to come up for Braden Fiske in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will it be worth it?
The Los Angeles Rams took Jared Verse in the first round and have now made another pick along their defensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft after trading up with the Carolina Panthers. Selecting Florida State's Braden Fiske, the Rams may have some questions to answer.
To move up 13 spots, the Rams gave up their fifth round pick this year, and a massive 2025 second round pick. This is quite a lopsided trade in favor of the Panthers who now add a top-64 pick next season.
Fiske is athletic and has a high ceiling, but he is also 24 years old and had a late breakout, transferring to the Seminoles from Western Michigan this past season. Can the Rams get he most out of him and make the haul they gave up to get him worth it?
Grade: D+
