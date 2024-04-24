Steelers mentioned as name to watch for Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton in draft day trade
Could the Steelers be looking for an upgrade at wide receiver? One insider seems to think they'll be a target for Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton
Buzz is flying everywhere as the 2024 NFL Draft is now just a day away, and a latest scoop includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Denver Broncos, and their wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has stated the Broncos are receiving plenty of calls about Sutton, and specifically singled out the Steelers as a team to watch.
Denver has received several trade calls on him but haven't planned to trade him. Pittsburgh could be a team to watch here.- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Interestingly enough, the Steelers just restructured the deal of defensive end Alex Highsmith to clear $7 million in cap space. With a cap hit of $14 million that would come over in a trade, this could be an indication that a move could happen soon.
