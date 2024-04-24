Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers Have Teams Split
The 2024 NFL Draft is a loaded class when you consider the premium positions are at the top of the list. Quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver are all at the top of the class with the latter having incredible depth.
The top of the wide receiver class has three players that all would be the top wide receiver in nearly every single class in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze. They all have different positives about them which makes grading them a unique proposition across the league.
Teams are split on who the best of the group is with both Harrison and Nabers being at the top. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has spoken to multiple teams on this topic.
On a separate note, teams really are split on Harrison vs. Malik Nabers for WR1. It's all about preference: Harrison's polish vs. Nabers' explosion. Washington's Rome Odunze is considered such a pro-ready prospect that he's right there with them.
The idea of separating Harrison and Nabers feels specifically like a play style preference. Harrison does everything well and is smooth in how he moves and attacks the football while Nabers is more of a YAC threat with real explosiveness over the middle of the field.
Which one is the best in this class? My money is on Harrison but there is a good argument for both players.