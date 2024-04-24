NFL Draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers Have Teams Split

The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded at wide receiver and NFL teams are split on who is the best of the bunch.

Tyler Forness

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL Draft is a loaded class when you consider the premium positions are at the top of the list. Quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver are all at the top of the class with the latter having incredible depth.

The top of the wide receiver class has three players that all would be the top wide receiver in nearly every single class in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze. They all have different positives about them which makes grading them a unique proposition across the league.

Tigers reciever Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger
Tigers reciever Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA

Teams are split on who the best of the group is with both Harrison and Nabers being at the top. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has spoken to multiple teams on this topic.

On a separate note, teams really are split on Harrison vs. Malik Nabers for WR1. It's all about preference: Harrison's polish vs. Nabers' explosion. Washington's Rome Odunze is considered such a pro-ready prospect that he's right there with them.

The idea of separating Harrison and Nabers feels specifically like a play style preference. Harrison does everything well and is smooth in how he moves and attacks the football while Nabers is more of a YAC threat with real explosiveness over the middle of the field.

Which one is the best in this class? My money is on Harrison but there is a good argument for both players.

Published
Tyler Forness

TYLER FORNESS