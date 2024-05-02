Complete List Of Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Titans added some size on both sides of the ball in the 2024 Draft. JC Latham will make the switch to left tackle in the NFL to add some protection to the left side. With their second-round pick, they took defensive tackle T'Vondre Swift out of Texas, who will cause problems on that front line heading into this season.
Here is how GM Ran Carthon and Coach Brian Callahan did with their selections for the Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 7th Overall - OL J.C. Latham, Alabama
Round 2: 38th Overall - DT T'Vondre Swift, Texas
Round 4: 106th Overall - ILB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Round 5: 146th Overall - CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
Round 6: 182nd Overall - WR Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
Round 7: 242 Overall - S James Williams, Miami
Round 7: 252 Overall - EDGE Jaylen Harrell, Michigan