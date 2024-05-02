NFL Draft

Complete List Of Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Tennessee Titans added size to protect their quarterback this season when they selected Alabama OL JC Latham with the 7th overall pick

The Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham poses with his new Titans jersey and General
The Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick JC Latham poses with his new Titans jersey and General Manager Ran Carthon
The Titans added some size on both sides of the ball in the 2024 Draft. JC Latham will make the switch to left tackle in the NFL to add some protection to the left side. With their second-round pick, they took defensive tackle T'Vondre Swift out of Texas, who will cause problems on that front line heading into this season.

Here is how GM Ran Carthon and Coach Brian Callahan did with their selections for the Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 7th Overall - OL J.C. Latham, Alabama

Round 2: 38th Overall - DT T'Vondre Swift, Texas

Round 4: 106th Overall - ILB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Round 5: 146th Overall - CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Round 6: 182nd Overall - WR Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Round 7: 242 Overall - S James Williams, Miami

Round 7: 252 Overall - EDGE Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

