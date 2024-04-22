Daniel Jeremiah Talks Who Washington Commanders Will Take Second Overall
Taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft is one of the more difficult things that a franchise can do. There are so many different ways to parse out each player with their success usually hinging on something different. It's a tough task because no quarterback is the same.
The Washington Commanders are in a very advantageous spot at second overall. They will get their pick of any quarterback not named Caleb Williams. Who they take has been up for discussion over the last few months and there hasn't been a true consensus.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah discussed just that on The Pat McAfee Show after being asked why he was different from ESPN on the second overall pick where his gut said North Carolina's Drake Maye but that opinion has shifted to Jayden Daniels.
"I try to do that (mock drafts) with my ears and what I'm hearing and rank the players as I see them and what I think there. With certain teams, there is more out there on, people around the league are talking and I'm buying it. With that one, everything in my gut was kinda saying this kinda feels like Washington for Drake Maye. Now, as you're coming down the home stretch, it's like, okay, there's too much. It's like, okay I can't inject my own personal opinion here. It's just overwhelming that everybody that I talk to is saying it's going to be Jayden (second overall). That's why I have it there now."
It's interesting how things have changed over the last few weeks. Both Maye and Daniels are viewed as top five picks in the NFL Draft. The only thing that will truly tell us what is happening will be for the pick to be announced by Roger Goodell.