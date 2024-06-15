Denver Broncos' Day 3 pick, Year 1 starter: WR Devaughn Vele
As Sean Payton heads into his second season as the Broncos' head coach and offensive shot-caller, he's dealing with all kinds of change. The Russell Wilson drama is in the rear-view, and rookie Bo Nix is the new starting quarterback. The Broncos selected Troy Franklin, Nix's best receiver at Oregon, with the 102nd pick in the fourth round. But the guy who might be most interesting to add to Denver's passing game came out of nowhere -- Utah's Devaughn Vele, whose backstory is just as interesting as his tape.
Vele was not highly considered out of high school, and his decision to serve in Samoa on an LDS mission delayed his chances to stand out at the collegiate level. But when he finally got his chance, he made the most of it. Last season, he caught 43 passes on 70 targets for 593 yards and three touchdowns. Stymied as he was by inconsistent quarterback play, the 6-foot-4, 203-pound Vele brought two important things to the field -- size and speed -- and he did so enough for the Broncos to take a chance on him with the 235th pick in the seventh round.
Once Payton got a good look at Vele in minicamps, the coach was pretty impressed.
"When we grade a 6’4” receiver versus a slot that’s maybe 5’10”, there are two types of grading systems that we [use]," Payton said on May 11. "You separate two ways: you can run fast and then the other way you can separate is you can stop fast. Both those can be effective. I do think he is someone—he’s 6’4”—but he’s low cut. So long torso, and I think that helps him in his movement skills.
"But there are certain players that we talk about that we know are high-traffic players. Those are like forwards in basketball. They’re going to be in, and there are certain players that are going to be speed outside. So when we look at congested catches in traffic, yards after catch, there are certain types of players who are going to play in the game. He’s that player that’s proven at the college level [that] he’s comfortable inside these numbers. Not to say he can’t play outside the numbers. We like to say a good comp, but there are some traits you see from him that I think [WR] Tim Patrick has. When you look at their size and where they can align—and I’m just talking about traits. He has good instincts, and he has really, really good ball skills. In these two practices, he’s looked better than I even thought for a guy his height.”
If Payton is already talking about Vele's potential volume, that's a good sign. Denver's receiver room is not settled at all for multiple reasons, so maybe what Payton has already seen can manifest itself in some fascinating ways this season.