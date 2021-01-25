Player Spotlight: Interview with Camryn Bynum, CB, California

The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know since 2002 and we are excited to bring you the NFL stars of tomorrow, as we count you down to the 2021 NFL Draft with our Player Spotlight Series.

A four-year starter and two-time team captain for the California Golden Bears, cornerback Camryn Bynum finished his career with 41 starts. At 6-0 tall and 190 pounds, the Cali native possesses a well-built frame and boasts extraordinary versatility. The coaching staff placed an emphasis on coaching him up at safety and nickelback, in addition to his regular duties. Bynum puts in work with the weights, he can squat 405 pounds and power clean 315 pounds. After an illustrious collegiate career, Bynum is currently projected as a Day Two selection. We had a chance to go one-on-one with the versatile defensive back as he made his transition from college to the pros.

What is something people might not know about you or something that separates you from other players?

I’m the hardest worker on any team and I genuinely enjoy working on my footwork and technique. The amount of time I put towards my craft separates me.

Name a point during your college career when you had to overcome adversity. What did you learn from that experience?

My grandpa passed away the week of a game and I had to stay mentally locked in because I knew I was going to play in the game regardless. I learned how to lean on others when I need help and not do everything on my own.

When an NFL scout pops in your game film, what type of player should he expect to see?

A technician and corner that can shut down one side of the field. Also a man corner that can play zone coverage well. Not only a zone corner but also a great tackler and run supporter.

Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced thus far in your career, how did you fare?

Brandon Aiyuk (49ers) when he was at Arizona last year, that was one of the best games of my career.

“An incredibly steady performer. You always know what you’re going to get, not only on the field but off the field. When it comes to meetings, how he’s living his life off the field. He is a very mature guy.” -- California Head Coach Justin Wilcox

What area of your game did you work upon improving during your final season?

My speed out of breaks at the top of the route. I expanded on learning other positions in the secondary.

Have you had any major injuries during your playing career? If so, when and how did it impact you?

I suffered a torn meniscus and had surgery on March 13th, 2020. It made my career better because my body feels better than ever. It was a perfect situation to get hurt right before quarantine started, it made me go back to all of the basics and details. My hunger to get better also elevated.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I lead by example and by being the hardest worker on the team. My mentality is to act as a second coach on the field, talking to players to fix the mistake, instead of yelling.

All Access: To obtain the full in-depth scouting report on California cornerback Camryn Bynum, click here.