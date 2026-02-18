2026 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
The 2026 NFL Draft does not feature a strong class of quarterback prospects. Even with Fernando Mendoza likely to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, there is no guarantee that we get a second quarterback drafted in the first round. The majority of NFL scouts view this as a one-quarterback draft, with just three signal callers in our initial top 100.
That doesn't mean there aren't intriguing developmental arms to be identified throughout the draft. From finding a potential franchise quarterback on Day Two to toolsy signal callers on Day Three, NFL teams will roll the dice on mid and late-round quarterbacks.
We've ranked our top 10 quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is an incredibly precise and accurate quarterback with impressive skills in the pocket. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner possesses every trait required to quickly develop into an impactful NFL quarterback.
2. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Inexperience is an issue for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who enters the draft with just 15 career starts under his belt. He appeared well ahead of the expected developmental track in September and October, but seriously regressed during the latter portion of the campaign. At his best, Simpson is incredibly accurate with a high-level ability to diagnose defenses pre snap.
3. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Every NFL team other than the Las Vegas Raiders that needs a long-term solution at quarterback should be targeting Garrett Nussmeier on Day Two. An injury-riddled 2025 season failed to meet expectations, but NFL scouts still remember the 2024 version. Nussmeier produced 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior that year while looking like a potential future first-round pick.
4. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
North Dakota State's Cole Payton is the true wild-card of this year's quarterback class. He's an inexperienced one-year starter, but took advantage of his lone opportunity to throw for 16 touchdowns and run for 13 more. The dual-threat playmaker may possess the widest range of outcomes among all quarterbacks in the 2026 draft.
5. Carson Beck, QB, Miami
Carson Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami and helped the Hurricanes qualify for the National Championship Game. Going to the Mario Cristobal and Shannon Dawson school of quarterbacking made him a better prospect. Beck is an accurate rhythm-and-timing thrower of the football, but he tends to make ill-advised decisions when under pressure.
6. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Drew Allar was once garnering first-round hype, but a disappointing start to his 2025 campaign concluded with a season-ending injury. Allar is a naturally gifted quarterback from a size and arm strength perspective. NFL teams view him as a developmental prospect who needs to seriously overhaul his mechanics if he's to meet his true potential.
7. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
Luke Altmyer developed into a better passer in 2025, completing a career-high 67.4% of his passing attempts while throwing 22 touchdowns. Altmyer is also creative and athletic enough to make plays with his legs. He also has size and arm strength deficiencies that lower his ceiling as an NFL prospect.
8. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
Playing in Baylor's high-volume passing offense served Sawyer Robertson well. He threw 59 touchdowns across 872 attempts in his final two seasons of college football. Robertson doesn't generate enough velocity as a passer to have starting-caliber upside, but he could carve out a role as an effective game-managing backup.
9. Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia may not get drafted after measuring in at 5-foot-9 and under 200 pounds at the Senior Bowl. On tape, he's an absolute gamer who is arguably the greatest quarterback in Commodores history. Pavia's competitive never-say-die nature should at least earn him an opportunity in undrafted free agency.
10. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is an athletic and elusive runner who gained 2,403 and scored 35 rushing touchdowns in five seasons of college football. Unfortunately, those skills don't translate to his passing abilities. Green is an inaccurate thrower who routinely puts the football in harm's way, with 35 interceptions throughout his final four seasons at Boise State (2022-23) and Arkansas (2024-25).