10 Offensive Linemen Who Won the NFL Combine
The most underappreciated position group concluded this year's NFL Combine workouts on Sunday. Offensive linemen took the field for those who remained in Indianapolis. Measurements and testing results helped all 32 teams inch closer to finalizing their big boards.
Several linemen took advantate of their opportunity at Lucas Oil Stadium. They improved their pre-draft stock. Putting a bow on this year's iteration, we've identified 10 offensive linemen who won this year's NFL Combine.
2026 NFL Combine Winners: Offensive Linemen
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been climbing draft boards since making the decision to leave school early and declare. His ascension continued at the NFL Combine. Freeling ran the third-fastest 40 yard dash among offensive tackles at 4.93 seconds, with a position-best 1.71 ten-yard split (which is so much more telling than the 40 for offensive linemen).
Freeling also possesses terrific measurements (6-7, 315) with 34.75-inch arms and near-11-inch hands. Freeling also jumped outstanding results in vertical (33.5 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-7) drills. He only started 16 career contests for the Bulldogs, so he's inexperienced, but the athletic upside is becoming impossible to ignore.
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
Max Iheanachor has been another ascending offensive tackle prospect who shined at the NFL Combine. The Arizona State blocker ran an unfathomable position-best 4.91 at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds. Iheanachor's 9-foot-7 broad jump tied for third-best among all participating offensive linemen.
Iheanachor looked smooth during on-field position work as well. Iheanachor was born in Nigeria and began playing football at the JUCO ranks in 2021. He's made incredible strides in a relatively short period of time and used the combine to confirm his status as a potential fringe first-round pick in April.
Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa played tackle at Miami, but has been discussed as a potential guard convert due to rumored arm length deficiencies. Well, Mauigoa measured in slightly better than expected with 33.25-inch arms. His arms are long enough to meet thresholds at offensive tackle.
That's a victory for Mauigoa, who should garner momentum for staying at tackle coming out of the NFL Combine. Mauigoa did not participate in testing or on-field drills. Miami’s pro day will be on March 23rd, so perhaps he'll participate then.
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
It's incredibly rare for an offensive lineman who weighs more than 350 pounds to clear 32 inches in the vertical. Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor weighed in at 352 pounds and reached 32.5 inches with his vertical jump. Proctor is a mammoth man with rare athleticism.
Proctor overwhelms defensive linemen with size and power. Improved conditioning and discipline will be required to fully meet expectations at the next level. There's no denying Proctor's size and athletic profile.
Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon is 314 pounds with 11 inch hands. On tape, he utilizes those massive bear paws to latch on and dominate defensive linemen. Pregnon generates overwhelming power as a hard-nosed blocker who plays with toughness and a finisher's mentality.
Pregnon leaped a 35 inch vertical, tied for second-best among linemen (first among interior blockers). Pregnon's 9-foot-3 broad was another excellent result. The Ducks standout is a top-50 overall prospect in this class.
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano looked incredibly athletic during on-field drills. The testing results matched. Fano tied Iheanachor for the fastest 40 among offensive tackles at 4.91 seconds. His 7.34 in the three-cone was a 93rd percentile result, per Trevor Sikkema. His 32 inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad were also elite numbers, placing a bow on an impressive afternoon.
Fano even took reps at center while displaying true five-position versatility. Playing him at offensive tackle would maximize his potential, though he may garner consideration at guard or center. Fano is super light on his feet with an advanced skill set in pass protection.
Logan Jones, C, Iowa
Iowa center Logan Jones ran the fastest 40 yard dash of any offensive linemen at 4.90 seconds. His 10-yard split was pretty excellent as well (1.74). Jones is a super athletic blocker with easy movement skills on tape.
Iowa is a blueblood program when it comes to producing offensive linemen and Jones and his teammate Gennings Dunker will continue the tradition this year. Jones displays terrific initial burst off the snap. He'd be an excellent fit for a zone-blocking team at the next level.
Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama
We've discussed the importance of the 10-yard split for offensive linemen. The best belonged to Alabama interior blocker Parker Brailsford. Nobody else matched Brailsford's 1.70 while running an eye-popping 4.95, and his 9-foot-10 broad was a chart-topper for all linemen, too.
Brailsford utilizes that athleticism to help offset the size deficiencies throughout his 289-pound frame. He won't meet thresholds for every NFL team, but there's no denying his explosive movement skills in space. Brailsford also shows competitive toughness and spirit when engaged.
Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
Kansas State center Sam Hecht is among the more underrated linemen in this class. The Wildcats performer was great at the NFL Combine. Hecht's 1.73 ten-yard split was tied for the fourth-best result in a drill that is often indicative of next-level success.
Hecht displays strength and toughness on tape. The former walk-on who hails from Shawnee, Kansas is a high-IQ pivot who will help operate an NFL offense. Hecht is incredibly alert in protection, recognizing and passing off assignments as needed.
Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
Texas A&M offensive guard Chase Bisontis looked explosive and light during on-field position work. Bisontis also ran the third-best three-cone at 7.53 seconds. The same agility and change of direction ability is evident on his tape.
Bisontis blocks with terrific leverage. He possesses a high-level understanding of why angles matter. Bisontis is an easy mover in space with starting-caliber quickness. He'll be an instant contributor as a starter.