Brenen Thompson Not Getting the Attention He Deserves Ahead of NFL Combine
The upcoming NFL Combine will be the premier event in the 2026 NFL Draft process. This year's iteration will take place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. Prospects in attendance will possess an excellent opportunity to increase their pre-draft stock.
A total of 319 prospects were invited to attend this year's event. Performing admirably under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium can change the entire pre-draft narrative for a prospect. One of the big hopefuls at this year's NFL Combine is Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
The No. 17 overall wide receiver prospect on our positional big board, Thompson possesses an opportunity to be one of the storylines of this year's NFL Combine. Thompson could run the fastest 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, according to Dane Brugler. That would align with the speed he displayed on tape this past campaign.
Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson Could Explode at the NFL Combine
Thompson was both a football and track and field star at Spearman High School in Texas. A breathtaking performer, Thompson compiled 2,280 rushing yards, 1,182 passing yards, 1,196 receiving yards, 1,500-plus return yards, and 68 total touchdowns as a multi-faceted talent. He also won the 3A 200m title (21.27) and finished second in 100m (10.40) as a junior, per Mississippi State.
Thompson committed to his hometown Longhorns program in 2022, appearing in nine games. Dissatisfied with his role as a true freshman, Thompson transferred to Oklahoma. After an injury-riddled sophomore campaign was followed up by a lack of consistent playing time as a junior, he entered the portal again, choosing to play out his senior season at Mississippi State.
Thompson finally reached his potential in Starkville. He was electric throughout 2025, setting the Bulldogs' single-season receiving yards record with 1,054 yards. Thompson finished 13th in the country in receiving yards, becoming the first Mississippi State talent in program history to lead the SEC in that category.
Thompson was a big-play human highlight reel all throughout the 2025 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedy playmaker averaged an astounding 18.5 yards per reception while leading the Power Four in catches of 50-plus receiving yards with five. Thompson generated explosives, even with bad quarterback play.
Thompson may run the fastest 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine. He possesses legitimate 4.2-something speed on tape. The competitive environment in Indianapolis provides lesser-known prospects with an opportunity to introduce themselves on a national stage. Don't be shocked if Thompson takes full advantage.