Connor Tollison NFL Draft Interview: Missouri OL Ready to Contribute
Missouri offensive lineman Connor Tollison is among the more experienced blockers in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tollison made more than 40 career starts at center for the Tigers. He's been battle tested in the SEC, something scouts appreciate about his game.
Tollison recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Tollison discussed his experience at this year's American Bowl, what he proved to teams in attendance, displaying his versatility, his preferred approach as a blocker, and more.
JM: You attended this year’s American Bowl. How would you describe the overall experience?
Connor Tollison: It was a good opportunity for me to compete. I got in front of some of the NFL scouts in attendance for the first time in my career. I had some good discussions with those scouts throughout the week.
It gave me an opportunity to practice with and against players from different schools I’ve never seen before. It was good preparation for the NFL as I get ready to work with new people. It was important to start building those relationships at The American Bowl.
It was a very beneficial experience.
JM: That’s a great summary. What do you think you proved to NFL teams and scouts in attendance?
Connor Tollison: I think I proved I’m a very consistent blocker. I wanted to reinforce what they saw on tape from me. I’m an athletic player. That’s one of my biggest strengths. I wanted to display that athleticism.
I also showed everyone that I’m a hard worker. I was a physical participant at every practice. I didn’t let any bumps or bruises get in the way. I proved that I’m going to be a consistent player who’s ready to work every single day.
JM: Did you meet with any teams individually at the American Bowl?
Connor Tollison: I probably met with 15-16 NFL teams, about half of the league.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You enter the 2026 NFL Draft with more than 40 career starts at center for Missouri. How do you think that experience will benefit you throughout this pre-draft process?
Connor Tollison: I think that experience is going to be very beneficial to me throughout this pre-draft process. NFL teams are going to see a guy who is consistent. I’ve been able to play a ton of games. I only missed a few games two years ago due to injury. Other than that, I’ve been very healthy and durable.
I came back strong this season and started all 13 games at Missouri. I played a bunch in the SEC. Getting all of that experience in the best conference in college football, I mean, I’ve played against some really good competition.
It shows the NFL that I’m prepared for what comes next. I’m ready to make the jump to the league.
JM: Would you describe yourself as more of a mauler in a phone booth, or an athletic blocker out in space?
Connor Tollison: I’d say athleticism is definitely a key part of my game. We ran a lot of outside zone at Missouri, so I am used to playing in space. I became pretty good at executing those reach blocks. I can play in space and get attached to guys. That is a big strength of my game.
JM: Do NFL teams want to see you play other positions throughout this process, or do they mostly see you playing center at the next level?
Connor Tollison: Most NFL teams will probably see me as a center due to my experience there, but with the versatile ability to play guard in a pinch. I’ll probably play center primarily, but throughout this pre-draft training process, I’ve been working on my left and right stance for Pro Day.
I’ve been getting comfortable with those reps at guard in case that’s a position I’m asked to play.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Connor Tollison?
Connor Tollison: I’m a team-first player at the end of the day. I love the team aspect of football. It takes all 11 guys on offense and all 11 guys on defense. It’s about 22 guys coming together and working towards one common goal.
That’s the beauty of football. That’s what I’m all about. I don’t care about individual accolades or recognition. I want the team to be successful first and foremost. I’m going to show up and work hard every day to help the program get better.