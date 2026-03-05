Deven Eastern NFL Draft Interview: Minnesota DL Suddenly Gaining Momentum
Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern is a well-seasoned interior defender in the 2026 NFL Draft. Eastern made 45 total appearances for the Golden Gophers throughout a stellar college football career. In January, he earned a well-deserved invite to the Panini Senior Bowl, and later participated at the NFL Combine, too.
Eastern recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Eastern discussed his experience at this year's Senior Bowl, what he proved to teams in attendance, proving he can rush the passer, which NFL teams are showing interest in him, and more.
JM: You participated in this year’s Senior Bowl. How would you describe the overall experience?
Deven Eastern: It was an absolute blessing to get that invitation to compete with the best. I was able to display that I belonged in attendance. It was exciting, man. I had an amazing time in Mobile.
JM: What do you think you proved to NFL teams and scouts in attendance?
Deven Eastern: I think I proved I belonged alongside the best of the best. Not only that, but I also proved how coachable I am. I took the advice and got better every single day. By the end of the Senior Bowl, I had gotten better in every single way.
I definitely became a better player at the Senior Bowl.
JM: That’s what the week is all about, getting better and forming those relationships. You would have met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl. A few weeks removed from the process, which of those meetings stick out fresh in your mind?
Deven Eastern: Every meeting was very unique in its own way. They were all fairly similar. I enjoyed the process with every single team. I was fortunate to be there and have an opportunity to present myself to all 32 teams. All of the meetings were electric and very exciting.
I was blessed to speak with NFL scouts. There were a few teams that stuck out. I had about 20 minutes with each team. A lot of teams were interested in me as a person and player. They enjoyed hearing about my story and my process, how I’ve gotten to this point. The Packers, Falcons, and Bears come to mind, but a lot of my meetings went well.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. You made a career-high 38 tackles this past season and generally played the best football of your college career. What do you think led to that improvement?
Deven Eastern: I learned from my past experiences. That was first and foremost. I learned a lot about where I needed to get better during my 2024 season. I knew what I was lacking and which areas I needed to improve in, where I needed to get more consistent.
I’d also credit the people around me. We had a fantastic coaching staff at Minnesota. They constantly put that belief in me, the belief that I could raise my level of play and go on to play at the next level.
A huge shoutout to Minnesota. They poured and invested so much in me. The biggest thing was going through those tough times and learning from them.
JM: You never considered entering the portal. You love that Minnesota program.
Deven Eastern: I was born and raised in Minnesota. Representing the program allowed me to live out my dreams. I was 25 minutes away from home. It was a dream come true. I love being on the lake. I love the Minnesota lifestyle. I love the winter. I love ice fishing. I loved going home and saying hello to my family. It was great.
It’s a program with a tough culture. It’s not for everybody. That’s exactly what I needed. I appreciated being pushed 24/7. They constantly poured into me. I was extremely lucky and blessed to stay home and play for P.J. Fleck.
JM: I hope you get drafted somewhere cold. You’d fit right in (laughs).
Deven Eastern: I much rather play in cold-weather games than blistering hot weather (laughs). I feel like a lot of people don’t want to play football in that snow. I grew up in that my entire life. I used to go outside and play in the snow until my fingers turned purple.
Playing for a cold-weather team wouldn’t be too bad (laughs). I wouldn’t mind some sun either!
JM: During your time at Minnesota, you registered 4.5 career sacks. Is proving to teams and scouts that you can effectively rush the passer something you’re trying to show during this pre-draft process?
Deven Eastern: Yeah, 100% I am. I feel like a lot of teams I’ve met with throughout this process have a lot of tape on me stopping the run. I’ve been occasionally dominant in that area. I definitely want to prove that I can be an every-down defensive tackle.
I want to sack the quarterback and affect the pocket on a consistent basis. I want to do that in addition to what I do as a run stopper. That was a big thing for me heading into the Senior Bowl. I wanted to show off that versatility and all the positions I can play. I played a lot of 3-tech.
I’m willing to line up anywhere along the line of scrimmage. That’s what I want to continue proving throughout this process.
JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. Why should an NFL team use one of their 2026 NFL Draft picks on Deven Eastern?
Deven Eastern: I’m going to be a dominant player. I love the game of football. I’ve displayed my ability to stop the run and rush the passer. I think one of the strongest aspects of my game is how coachable I am. I love being coached.
I take those coaching lessons and apply myself. I showed that at the Senior Bowl by getting better every single day. I kept improving. I’m going to help create a good culture in my NFL locker room.