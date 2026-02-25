2026 NFL Draft EDGE Rankings: Big Board, Tiers & Predictions
The best position group in the 2026 NFL Draft is at EDGE. A total of 15 made our initial top 100 prospect rankings, including eight in the opening 40. NFL teams will address the premium position throughout the draft.
This week's NFL Combine will have a drastic impact on these rankings and NFL teams' draft boards. Measurements, athletic testing, character feedback, and medicals will shake things up. After dropping positional rankings at defensive tackle and linebacker, we've now compiled a list of the top EDGEs in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Top EDGEs in the 2026 NFL Draft
1. Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State
Will Arvell Reese make a Micah Parsons-like move to EDGE rusher? The Ohio State standout spent the majority of his reps playing off-ball linebacker, but occasionally flashed the speed and athleticism needed to rush the passer at the next level. Reese is included here because some NFL teams will view him as a pass rusher, though it's starting to feel more likely that he'll stay at off-ball linebacker.
2. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
A big week at the NFL Combine looms for Rueben Bain Jr. The relentless quarterback hunter has a historic deficiency in the arm length department, and there are questions about how athletic he is, too. Bain possesses violent, well-developed hands as a pass rusher. Teams who overthink the process are going to regret betting against him.
3. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey posted an FBS-leading 14.5 sacks in 2025. There's starting to be strong momentum for the New York Jets to select him at No. 2 overall. Bailey is athletic with first-step explosiveness, though there are questions about lower-half stiffness and his ability to develop into a three-down run defender. As a pass rusher, he's the easiest evaluation in the draft.
4. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
Strength, length, and versatility will get Keldric Faulk on the field early. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman is an excellent run defender, but his pass-rushing plan needs serious improving. Faulk posted lackluster sack numbers, but the upside is undeniable for whoever is willing to develop his arsenal.
5. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
Ageism could have a negative impact on Akheem Mesidor's pre-draft evaluation, who spent six years playing college football. He finally put it all together this past season, registering 12.5 sacks while playing opposite Bain for the National Championship-bound Hurricanes. Mesidor rushes the passer with a red-hot motor and violent hands.
6. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Cashius Howell posted 11.5 sacks in 2025, second-most in the SEC. His lethal combination of speed and first-step explosiveness off the edge routinely stresses offensive tackles. Howell will measure in with short arms at the NFL Combine, and his ability to defend the edge in the run game will ultimately decide how impactful he is.
7. T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker rushes the quarterback with power at the forefront of his skill set. Functional strength and violence round out his profile as a defender. Parker is an outstanding early-down run stopper too, but he lacks elite pass-rushing traits.
8. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Power and sheer determination serve as equalisers for Zion Young's lack of top-tier athleticism. The Missouri EDGE recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks this past season. Young possesses an NFL-ready frame with ideal length, desirable effort, and busy hands. The former Michigan State transfer resets the line of scrimmage as a run defender.
9. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas is athletic with good cornering speed. Jacas was super productive for the Fighting Illini, accumulating 19 sacks over the previous two seasons. Developing into a more consistent three-down player would raise his ceiling at the next level.
10. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
Derrick Moore was a standout pass rusher at this year's Senior Bowl. The Baltimore, Maryland native waited patiently at Michigan and broke out with 10.0 sacks in 2025. Moore is explosive as a pass rusher, converting speed-to-power at an efficient clip. He's also versatile enough to defend the run or spot-drop in coverage.
11. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas is an energizer bunny as a pass rusher. He lacks ideal length and size, but is super twitchy, athletic, and determined. Thomas possesses elite speed, acceleration, and change of direction ability. He'll play a role as a designated pass rusher as a rookie.
12. LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
LT Overton played an incredibly versatile role at Alabama. He's big and long enough to defend the edge on early downs before reducing inside on pass-rushing downs. Overton lacks top-tier explosion, but he's NFL-ready with the ability to shed blocks while playing with power and physicality.
13. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs is an athletic pass rusher with an impressive arsenal of moves. Josephs string together wins through first-step quickness and explosion. Right now, he lacks the size and strength required to defend the run.
14. Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
Auburn EDGE Keyron Crawford enjoyed a productive 2025 season. He consistently made plays in the backfield, recording 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks to pair with a career-high 36 tackles. Crawford is slightly undersized, but he's versatile and plays with good effort.
15. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
Romello Height is severely undersized at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds. There are flashes of excellent athleticism and explosion on tape. Height rushes the passer with bend, motor, speed, and change of direction ability. The former Auburn, USC, and Georgia Tech transfer notched 10 sacks via his breakout 2025 season at Texas Tech.
16. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Dani Dennis-Sutton plays with physicality and toughness. He feels a little maxed out as a pass rusher with a repetitive straightline approach. Dennis-Sutton should develop into a reserve defensive end at the next level.
17. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence was an East-West Shrine Bowl standout. Lawrence is relentless, which helped him accumulate 19.5 sacks over the previous three seasons for the Knights. He's violent and sudden.