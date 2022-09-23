NFL Draft Profile: Akeem Dent, Cornerback, Florida State Seminoles

#27

Pos: CB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 194

Hand: 878

Arm: 3058

Wing: 7400

40: 4.55

DOB: 1/26/2000

Hometown: Pahokee, FL

High School: Palm Beach Central

Eligibility: 2023

Akeem Dent

Florida State Seminoles

One-Liner:

A defensive back capable of success in multiple roles and alignments, Dent has desirable instincts as a safety.

Evaluation:

Field safety that plays in the high post and over the 3 strong on offense. Has also aligned to the boundary in split field coverages. Able to carry the slot vertically or across the field on deep overs. Will come down and trigger against the run. Weave technique is impressive, enables him to stay square and read the quarterback’s eyes post-snap. Noticeable downhill burst out of his pedal, can turn and run. Capable of big hits when roaming the middle of the field. Recovery speed has shown up multiple times both in deep alignments and in trail technique underneath. Shows an understanding and anticipation on routes near the sticks, timing his break for tackles and pass breakups. Too many bites on play-action. Doesn't have outstanding ball skills. His hips are a little tight, would like more fluidity in his speed and man turns. May lack the traits for consistent man coverage. Cleats get stuck in the ground too often, want to see cleaner breaks. Dent may not be a trait-dominant defensive back, but his ability to align across the field and make impact plays is noteworthy.

Grade:

4th round

Quotes:

“SAF Akeem Dent is a versatile player. A former 5-star cornerback, Dent is a physical striker that roams the MoF.”

Damian Parsons of The Draft Network, Via Twitter

Background:

Akeem Dent, from Pahokee, Florida, is a returning eight-game starter for the Seminoles. In 2021 and 2020, he had very good seasons where he started a number of games and had several breakups and an interception. Even in 2019, his first season at FSU, he played in all thirteen games and was also an ACC Honor Roll student. Dent was an impressive five-star prospect and fourth-best player in Florida according to Rivals and was a part of the 2019 Under Armor All-American Game. Now entering his third season with Florida State, Dent will be ready to go to give FSU a key piece on the defensive side of the ball.