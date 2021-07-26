Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

The 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication

NFL Draft Profile: Amari Gainer, Linebacker, Florida State Seminoles

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida State linebacker, Amari Gainer
Author:
Publish date:
i
Florida_State_Seminoles_logo.svg

#33
Pos: LB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 232
DOB: 6/22/_
Eligible: 2022
Tallahassee, FL
Chiles High School

Amari Gainer
Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Leinweber: Being deployed all over the Seminoles defense, Gainer shows his versatility, being asked to cover slot receivers and set the edge against tackles. He possesses very good length and strength to stack blocks at the point of attack. Gainer sets a strong edge and moves laterally at extension. His long arms allow him to have a big tackle radius. His closing quickness in a straight line is very good as is his burst. In space, Gainer shows fluidity and footwork to gain depth and change directions. He shoots his hands, bumping receivers. Playing with high effort, he runs down ball carriers and does not take plays off.

Cons:

Leinweber: Being moved around so much hurts his processing as he often does not trust his eyes. Gainer gets tunnel vision when engaged with blocker, failing to locate ball carriers. Average long speed allows athletic tight ends to beat him vertically. A lack of quick-twitch at the top of routes prevents him from making sudden adjustments and causes him to allow separation. Gainer fails to explode out of his hips to deal out body blows when taking on blocks and as a tackler.

Summary:

Leinweber: Versatile outside linebacker with very good length and functional strength. Gainer possesses burst and closing speed as well as fluidity and good footwork in space. His processing is below average and he is not explosive out of his hips. Gainer projects as a potential starter at both outside linebacker positions as his physicality makes him a fit as a strongside and his athleticism as a weakside linebacker. Letting him focus on one position should help his development as he can be a quality backup and special teams contributor early on. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Versatile linebacker with great length who can take on blocks and move in space. Focusing on one position will help his mental development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.6 / 8.4

#33
Pos: LB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 232
DOB: 6/22/_
Eligible: 2022
Tallahassee, FL
Chiles High School

Amari Gainer
Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Leinweber: Being deployed all over the Seminoles defense, Gainer shows his versatility, being asked to cover slot receivers and set the edge against tackles. He possesses very good length and strength to stack blocks at the point of attack. Gainer sets a strong edge and moves laterally at extension. His long arms allow him to have a big tackle radius. His closing quickness in a straight line is very good as is his burst. In space, Gainer shows fluidity and footwork to gain depth and change directions. He shoots his hands, bumping receivers. Playing with high effort, he runs down ball carriers and does not take plays off.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_15878177
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Amari Gainer, Linebacker, Florida State Seminoles

USATSI_11256906
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: DeAngelo Malone, Defensive End, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

USATSI_15918845
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Bo Nix, Quarterback, Auburn Tigers

103120_Auburn_SL1_3300_Nehemiah_Pritchett_14_gets_an_interception
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nehemiah Pritchett, Cornerback, Auburn Tigers

Derek Stingley Jr
News

Latest NFL Draft News

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLV

USATSI_15497767
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College Eagles

USATSI_13857129
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tre Turner, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech Hokies

USATSI_15201340
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jerrion Ealy, Running Back, Ole Miss Rebels