NFL Draft Profile: Amari Gainer, Linebacker, Florida State Seminoles

#33

Pos: LB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 232

DOB: 6/22/_

Eligible: 2022

Tallahassee, FL

Chiles High School

Amari Gainer

Florida State Seminoles

Pros:

Leinweber: Being deployed all over the Seminoles defense, Gainer shows his versatility, being asked to cover slot receivers and set the edge against tackles. He possesses very good length and strength to stack blocks at the point of attack. Gainer sets a strong edge and moves laterally at extension. His long arms allow him to have a big tackle radius. His closing quickness in a straight line is very good as is his burst. In space, Gainer shows fluidity and footwork to gain depth and change directions. He shoots his hands, bumping receivers. Playing with high effort, he runs down ball carriers and does not take plays off.

Cons:

Leinweber: Being moved around so much hurts his processing as he often does not trust his eyes. Gainer gets tunnel vision when engaged with blocker, failing to locate ball carriers. Average long speed allows athletic tight ends to beat him vertically. A lack of quick-twitch at the top of routes prevents him from making sudden adjustments and causes him to allow separation. Gainer fails to explode out of his hips to deal out body blows when taking on blocks and as a tackler.

Summary:

Leinweber: Versatile outside linebacker with very good length and functional strength. Gainer possesses burst and closing speed as well as fluidity and good footwork in space. His processing is below average and he is not explosive out of his hips. Gainer projects as a potential starter at both outside linebacker positions as his physicality makes him a fit as a strongside and his athleticism as a weakside linebacker. Letting him focus on one position should help his development as he can be a quality backup and special teams contributor early on.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Versatile linebacker with great length who can take on blocks and move in space. Focusing on one position will help his mental development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.6 / 8.4