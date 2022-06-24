NFL Draft Profile: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army Black Knights

#34

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6070

Wt: 260

Hometown: Missouri City, TX

High School: Cheshire Academy

Eligibility: 2023

Andre Carter II

Army Black Knights

One-Liner:

An uber-athletic, undersized linebacker whose heart and intensity compensate for some of his physical limitations—a natural born leader.

Evaluation:

Known for his ferocious work ethic, Carter is an explosive playmaker who makes a living on the edge. He attacks quickly and violently with sudden movement, which helps him manufacture turnovers (created four forced fumbles, with one fumble recovery and an interception in 2021). He arrived to West Point as a tall, skinny kid and is set to depart as a much more mature player both physically and mentally, becoming bigger, stronger, faster each season. In fact, he has gained over 30 pounds of bulk since his arrival. In addition, his mental acumen has been a vastly improved aspect of his game. Carter also has experience on special teams, including a blocked kick. The Texas native looks to become just the third Black Knights player chosen in the NFL Draft since 1970, the last being Caleb Campbell (Detroit Lions) in 2008.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“He’s was a fairly long, thin guy, so it wasn’t like he was fully developed as an enormous physical specimen. He was a long athletic guy, a multi-sport guy. Like a lot of guys, he was a young man we felt we could develop. Our strength staff has done a tremendous job with the weight he’s gained and his strength. I think he’s going to get stronger and better as a football player.” – Army head coach Jeff Monken on the developments of Carter

Background:

Had an breakout season in 2021 with 17 tackles for loss, including 14.5 sacks. A two-star recruit who was lightly recruited coming out of high school as an undersized prospect. He endured a season-ending back injury in 2017, which led him to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, where he played tight end and linebacker before eventually landing at Army.