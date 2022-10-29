Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Anton Harrison, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Oklahoma-Sooners-Logo

Anton Harrison
Oklahoma TEAMNAME

#71
Pos: OT
Ht: 6045
Wt: 334
DOB: 2/2/2002
Hometown: Washington, DC
High School: Archbishop Carroll
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Anton Harrison was a reliable tackle for Oklahoma in 2021, where he played in all thirteen games and started twelve of those games. Going back to 2020, he played nine games at left tackle. Before coming to University, he was a four-star recruit and the fifteenth-best offensive tackle and the third-best in the entire area of Washington DC, where Harrison is from. Looking to the 2022 season, Harrison will be a returning starter who will help bolster the offense tremendously.

