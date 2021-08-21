NFL Draft Profile: Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive End, Penn State Nittany Lions

#17

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 244

DOB: 1/24/_

Eligible: 2022

Silver Spring, MD

Albert Einstein High School

Arnold Ebiketie

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Pulido: Ebiketie has really effective and quick hand usage. He gains inside and outside control with ease when pass rushing off the edge. He has solid bend on the outside track as a pass rusher. He has some above-average football intelligence when countering in pass-rush situations. He can follow his pass rush plan well and adjust when need be. In the Run game he sets the edge well. He is able to force runners inside consistently by winning the outside shoulder. He has tremendous tracking ability in the run game as well. He lined up at linebacker and showed his really solid movement skills to track runners and make tackles.

Dietz: Ebiketie lines up as a 7-tech on the Owls’ defense. He has phenomenal length and athleticism which is on display on every one of his snaps. Despite being undersized, he certainly has the frame to fill out some. Get-off the snap is rapid and uses his vine-like arms to the best of his ability. Bend around the corner is a treat to watch. Properly frames the defender when rushing and divies up his moves and counters efficiently. Very underrated power for this play - drives back offensive linemen who have nearly an 100-pound advantage on him. Favors a rip move and swipe move, which are extremely effective. In limited coverage snaps, looked comfortable and his speed allows him to stay glued to his target.

Cons:

Pulido: He is not particularly strong and has trouble converting power to speed as he gets thrown off his track. He is not an elite block shedder and can get caught out of the play often. He is fast but stiff in the hips when asked to pass cover. He does not have the coverage skills to consistently play man. He also needs to develop more as a pass rusher. Though he has a solid plan, his plan does not consist of many moves

Dietz: Extremely high-waisted and thin around the lower abdomen. Most likely only 3-4 specific in the NFL - not only due to his small frame but his lack of production with his hand in the dirt. Misses some tackles in run defense. Habit of getting in the backfield but not finishing the play; processing speed is a tick too late. Level of competition was fairly low for him - it will be interesting to see if he can improve this season at Penn State.

Summary:

Pulido: Arnold Ebiketie is a potential 3-4 outside linebacker who can rush from the outside track with bend and speed and cover the flat with speed and intelligence. He can win as an edge setter and use his elite ability to track down runners. At 6’4 240 he is prototypical size for this role. Ebiketie can cover passes in zone coverage with athleticism and speed. He has solid functional athleticism as a pass rusher off the edge to bend and corner around tackles. He is way more defined as a stand-up rusher than when his hand is in the dirt. Ebiketie needs to gain strength and potentially put on a few pounds of muscle in order to become an elite pass rusher. He is developmental with room to grow in that area off the game.

Dietz: Arnold Ebiketie may not be the biggest edge rusher on the planet, but he certainly possesses some traits that could lead him to go very, very high in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fantastic athleticism, good technique, great bend and a nonstop motor are all apparent on film. He’s likely scheme-specific whenever and wherever he gets selected, and he still needs to iron out some mental kinks, but the skillset is there for him to be a top-60 pick if he puts a show on for Penn State in 2021.

One-Liners

Pulido: Arnold Ebiketie is a potential 3-4 outside linebacker who can rush from the outside track with bend and speed and cover the flat with speed and intelligence. He can win as an edge setter and use his elite ability to track down runners.

Dietz: If Ebiketie puts on some muscle and has a big year for the Nittany Lions, he’s going to be a top-50 pick. His skillset is eerily similar to that of Azeez Ojulari.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.4 / 8.6

Dietz: 7.6 / 8.4