NFL Draft Profile: Austin Allen, Tight End, Nebraska Cornhuskers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Nebraska TE Austin Allen
Nebraska TE Austin Allen
nebraska cornhuskers

#11
Pos: TE
Ht: 6075
Wt: 253
Hand: 948
Arm: 3358
Wing: 8078
40: 4.83
Vertical: 34
Broad: 1001
3 Cone: 7
Bench: NA
Shuttle: 4.26
DOB: 11/10/1998
Hometown: Aurora , NE
High School: Aurora

 Austin Allen
Nebraska Cornhuskers

One Liners

Tight end with excellent size, great toughness and below average short area agility. 

Pros

Very big tight end who uses his body to shield off defenders and make contested catches. Allen shows awareness at the sideline to stay in bounds and can adjust for passes behind him. He makes tough catches over the middle despite getting hit hard, holding on through contact. After the catch, he lowers his shoulder and is willing to fight for extra yards. Due to long strides, his speed is solid for his size. Allen aligns in-line, at H-Back and in the slot. He is an efficient down blocker, driving piles with a flat back. After landing his punch in space, he drives smaller opponents. A high effort blocker, Allen actively looks to finish.

Cons

Below average fluidity, short-area agility and change of direction due to his size hamper his ability to separate as a route runner. Allen lacks quick burst and possesses poor acceleration. When driving defenders, he is unable to redirect, allowing them to shed. Against quicker defenders, he struggles to locate and get an efficient angle on them.

Summary

Tight end with excellent size, great toughness and below-average to poor short-area quickness. Allen wins in contested catch situations and blocks with very good effort. He struggles to separate from defenders. Allen projects as a backup tight end who can block in heavy formations and garner red-zone targets.

Grade: 

6.8/7.5

