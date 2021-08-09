NFL Draft Profile: Brant Kuithe, Tight End, Utah Utes

#80

Pos: TE

Ht: 6020

Wt: 230

DOB: 12/4/99

Eligible: 2022

Katy, TX

Cinco Ranch High School

Brant Kuithe

Utah Utes

Pros:

Vandeventer: As an outstanding route runner who has already developed a nuance to his routes, Brant Kuithe shows an innate ability to cause matchup issues at the tight end position. He is fast off the line and gets in and out of breaks quickly. Has an athletic build that is difficult to cover for linebackers. Experience getting the ball in a number of ways. When he has the ball, Kuithe shows good quickness and the ability to make people miss. As a blocker, Kuithe was used in a number of ways that included being a lead blocker, wham blocks, etc. In his work as a lead blocker, Kuithe has a good understanding of setting the edge and creating a crease for backs to run through. He climbs to the next level well in part due to his quick feet and mobility. Played in an offense that used him in a utility role as an H-back and has reasonable experience playing in the slot. Very comfortable with pre-snap movement.

Cons:

Vandeventer: Lacks the mass required for a starting tight end. For that, Kuithe doesn’t have a lot of experience playing in the typical inline position. He also lacks lower body strength. This is apparent in the run game where he misses on much-needed leg drive to create more room and drive defenders off their spots. Doesn't display consistent hand usage and has limited pop. As a pass-catcher, Kuithe lacks consistency while his hands aren't noticeably strong. Not as developed at the catch point and doesn't play with the aggression to bring down contested catches regularly. Rarely sees press coverage but when he does, Kuithe doesn't use his hands to beat the coverage off the line of scrimmage. Lacks physicality to his play both as a receiver and as a blocker.

Summary:

Vandeventer: Playmaking tight end who still needs to add to his frame. Kuithe is on the lighter side but he still shows a willingness and understanding of how to be a good blocker. Lacks experience playing inline but rather used primarily to take advantage of his mobility pre-snap and stretch defenses laterally. Will stay somewhat limited to an H-back role if he doesn't add to his frame, specifically his base. Has upside to his game when he puts everything together.

Background:

Hailing from Katy, Texas by way of Cinco Ranch HS, Brant Kuithe has found his way to be one of the Pac-12’s most impressive tight ends. Born to Dennis and Debbie Kuithe, his father played football at North Texas. His brother, Blake Kuithe, also plays defensive end for Utah. The Utah Ute finished his final year of high school ball as the Composite 1213th-ranked recruit while being designated the 91st ranked athlete. While being noticeably under-recruited by many local Texas schools, as the 173rd-ranked Texas recruit, Kuithe found a home in Utah. The former high school track & field star got on campus and made an impact early. Played in all 14 games as a freshman including two starts against Washington and USC. His 2019 season was where he burst onto the scene earning All-Conference second-team honors while averaging over 17 yards per reception. In 2020, Kuithe showed he was putting in work in the classroom as he made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll. The communications major has also teamed up with DEC Management for his NIL marketing partnership.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: A playmaking tight end or H-back that has a light frame bit brings a willingness to block.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.0 / 7.9