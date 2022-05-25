NFL Draft Profile: Cam Smith, Cornerback, South Carolina Gamecocks

#9

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 187

40: 4.50

DOB: 12/21/2000

Hometown: Blythewood, SC

High School: Westwood

Eligibility: 2023

Cam Smith

South Carolina Gamecocks

Quotes:

A hybrid cornerback who can switch up scheme and lineup at multiple spots on the field, Smith owns one of the higher ceilings in terms of upside. His length, speed and natural football instincts are some of his best traits. The physical cover man fits in well with the Gamecocks heavy-man scheme and he is versatile enough to line up in the box or at the slot position. In fact, the plan is for Smith to make the move inside as the team’s primary nickelback for 2022. One concern that scouts have is his durability, as he has struggles to stay healthy due to a thin frame. He is a mature player on and off the field due to his experience as a father, student and athlete. There is no doubt that Smith can sniff out the football. He owns five career interceptions, including three last season. Some evaluators believe that Smith at his peak performance is a better prospect than former South Carolina first round pick Jaycee Horn (Panthers), which is a clear indication that he should expect to hear his name called early in the 2023 NFL Draft. - Ric Serritella