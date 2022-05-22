Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman
#4
Pos: WR
Ht: 6021
Wt: 215
40: 4.56
DOB: 4/19/2000
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
High School: Bishop Gorman
Eligibility: 2023

Cedric Tillman
Tennessee Volunteers

Quotes:

Big time players, make big time plays, in big time situations. It’s a catchphrase that’s been around football forever but it defines Tillman, who had 16 catches of 25-plus yards last season. His best performances from a year ago came against Georgia (10-200-1) and Alabama (7-152-1), which certainly grabbed the attention of NFL decision-makers. The Las Vegas native was essentially an afterthought until head coach Josh Heupel showed up. The staff identified his talent and Tillman has bought in, becoming one of his biggest advocates A consummate team leader, in addition to being named a three-time All-SEC academic selection, Tillman became the first Volunteers 1,000-yard receiver in a decade (Justin Hunter). He is ascending towards becoming an even better player than his father, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 1992 NFL Draft. While his dad was chosen in the 11th round, junior has a shot to be selected 10 rounds earlier! - Ric Serritella

