NFL Draft Profile: Chase Brown, Running Back, Illinois Fighting Illini

#2

Pos: RB

Ht: 5090

Wt: 211

Hand: 978

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7500

40: 4.55

DOB: 3/21/2000

Hometown: London, Ontario, CAN

High School: Saint Stephens Episcopal

Eligibility: 2023

Chase Brown

Illinois Fighting Illini

One Liner:

Brown displays an exciting combination of burst, speed, and suddenness, and his willingness to play through contact means he showcases a well-rounded running style.

Evaluation:

Brown shows tremendous burst as he quickly accelerates to his top speed. The fifth-year back’s track background translates well to the field. His burst and top speed are borderline elite and give defenses trouble, especially on the outside. Brown’s acceleration allows him to reach his top speed faster than most backs. If linebackers and safeties aren’t careful, Brown will erase their angles to the football and leave them in trail positions. The 2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten selection also showcases quick footwork and a good understanding of how to set up defenders for cuts and fakes in the open field. He makes some sudden moves at top speed that leave crashing linebackers or safeties grasping at air. Unfortunately, Brown offers little value on passing downs because of his lack of involvement as a receiver and struggles in pass protection. There’s an element of boom or bust to Brown’s running style where he’ll either get stopped immediately or pick up a good chunk of yards. He struggles to make the first defender miss, especially in the backfield. However, that observation might reflect more on Illinois’ offensive line than Brown. While Brown isn’t a power back, he consistently battles for extra yards. He even outproduced Auburn’s Tank Bigsby in yards after contact last season. Brown’s non-existent third-down profile and age limit his ceiling as a prospect to the fourth or fifth round.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

“A lot of times, running backs jump the gun on their keys and their reads, and he’s just really patient and I think playing at a high level.” -- Illinois HC Bret Bielema on RB Chase Brown

Background:

Brown was a three-star recruit from Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in Bradenton, Florida in the class of 2018. He was the No. 1,332 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 1,238 for On3.com. Brown was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked three-star recruit for ESPN with a 74 grade out of 100. Brown produced 1,508 yards and 27 touchdowns on 98 carries in ten games as a high school senior. He participated in track and field, anchoring the state champion 400m relay team. Brown holds the school’s record in the 100m dash. He has a sister and a twin brother (Sydney Brown) who plays safety for Illinois. Brown’s father (Darren Issac) played in the CFL for three years and his mother (Raechel Brown) was a figure skater. He transferred from Western Michigan to Illinois for the 2019 season. Brown earned 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches), 2020 Third-Team All-Big Ten (media), and 2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten honors over the past two years. He was born on March 21, 2000.