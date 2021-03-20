Chauncey Golston - 3-4 Defensive End Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

CHAUNCEY GOLSTON | Iowa | DE | #57 | rSr | 6036 | 270 | 4.89e | Detroit, MI | East English Village Prep | 02.10.98

Overview:

Continuing the Hawkeye tradition of physically imposing defensive stalwarts, Golston has the type of high-effort presence we have come to expect from this unit. With outstanding length and power through his hips and upper body, Golston sets a firm edge in the run game to shut down runs off tackle. He is your typical Iowa Hawkeye football player who brings his lunch pail to work every single day. His motor is nonstop, working to the echo of the whistle in pursuit. With this type of length and physicality he offers rush versatility to work inside on obvious passing situations, using his ability to convert speed to power inside-out. With his style and projectable frame, Golston’s best football may be inside as he continues to fill out his frame. Golston is an ordinary athlete on the edge, lacking that quick twitch that you prefer working on the outside track. He is routinely slow off the line, lacking that early-down explosiveness to consistently threaten around the arc on top of showing some hip tightness in transition. There just isn’t much of a dynamic element to Golston’s game. It is his physicality, length and versatility that will be his biggest sells. With his skill set and nonstop effort, Golston should be looked at as a depth piece early on in his career.

Background:

Golston was selected as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection during the 2019 season, starting all 13 games for the Hawkeyes. Started eight games in 2020, again earning All-Big Ten honors. Played for head coach Rod Oden while at East English Village Prep in Detroit, Michigan. Iowa was Golston’s only FBS offer coming out of East English Village. Also had interest from Eastern Michigan, Minnesota, Northern Illinois and Pittsburgh, among others.

