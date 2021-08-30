NFL Draft Profile: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Running Back, Kentucky Wildcats

#24

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 224

DOB: 9/26/_

Eligible: 2022

McDonough, GA

Ola High School

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Kentucky Wildcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Protects the ball extremely well, signaled by his zero fumbles on the 2020 season. Sublime contact balance, always getting low and squaring the shoulders to drive through defenders for extra yardage. Extremely high motor to keep the legs churning until he goes down. Solid vision to hit the right gaps at the right time with consistency. Has the strength and will to be a fine pass protector in the backfield. Hits the holes hard and with urgency. Flashes some burst from the backfield to explode through the line of scrimmage.

Cons:

Lamattina: Only had one reception in the entire season, reflecting the fact that he will not contribute as a receiver out of the backfield whatsoever. Because of his size and frame, he isn’t the fastest or most agile player. Big play ability is limited. Inability to make quick, decisive cuts because of the rather stiff ankles. Likely restricted to an in-between-the-tackles runner. Rarely will bounce outside because of the lack of speed.

Summary:

Lamattina: Chris Rodriguez Jr. will make his brand from his style as a high-effort running back who never gives in. He will be utilized as a between-the-tackles runner at the next level, like he has been so far in his collegiate career because of his physicality and toughness. His game is fairly restricted though because of this fact too. He doesn’t have the agility or elusiveness to be a guy who can bounce it to the outside or contribute on third downs as a receiver. Unfortunately for him, this prototype of his style of running back has seen its value diminish over the past few years.

Background:

Hometown is McDonough, Georgia but was born in Riverdale, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played as both a running back and safety in high school. Earned All-State, All-Region and All-County honors. Named Ola 2015 Player of the Year by MaxPreps. Also played basketball and ran track. Nickname is “C-Rod.” Likes country music. Three people he would invite to a dinner are Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and Chance the Rapper. Parents are Stephanie Thornton and Chris Rodriguez. Siblings are Chyna Thornton and Gabbi Rodriguez. Majoring in community and leadership development.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Chris Rodriguez Jr. is good for what he is as a hard-nosed between the tackles running back. This type of running back is becoming less and less valuable though in the league so it is tough to see an easy path for him to make an NFL roster with certainty.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.3 / 6.6