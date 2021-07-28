NFL Draft Profile: Chris Steele, Cornerback, USC Trojans

#8

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 190

DOB: 9/27/_

Eligible: 2022

Bellflower, CA

St. John Bosco High School

Chris Steele

USC Trojans

Pros:

Ezring: Each year, NFL teams seek out high-level athletes at the college level. Chris Steele’s game centers entirely around his traits. He has very loose hips and can change direction cleanly. As a result, he regularly displays impressive transitions and hip turns. What’s more, Steele has above-average movement skills in all directions and the long speed to carry receivers on deep routes. The talented corner also boasts sufficient play strength to attack blockers in run defense outside the hashes. While Steele’s athletic ability gives him the potential to succeed in any defensive scheme, he is at his best in press coverage. If he successfully engages early after the snap, Steele keeps his hands in the receiver’s hip pocket to feel out routes as they develop. When beginning the play at the line of scrimmage, the experienced defensive back typically practices sound eye discipline. While Steele thrives off his physicality, he has the movement skills to mirror in soft press. He regularly exhibits the patience to avoid turning his hips early. Similarly, Steele has the athleticism to operate in off and zone coverage. The highly-touted recruit clicks and closes efficiently and quickly. At the catch point, Steele is physical and aims to break passes up with physicality. NFL teams will also appreciate the USC corner’s versatility. The Trojan standout has experience at boundary corner, nickel and strong safety. Steele has shown off solid gap integrity when operating out of the box.

Cons:

Ezring: While athleticism and traits are borderline-imperative to succeed in the NFL, technique and awareness are equally necessary. As a result, Steele’s projection to the league is currently limited. First and foremost, the USC starter tends to lose his assignment in man and zone coverage. He is too often out of position because of his inconsistent route and play recognition. In press coverage, Steele struggles because of his improper technique. His hands and feet are too often out of sync. Consequently, he lunges aggressively at receivers in an all-or-nothing attempt to jam them at the line. He, similarly, struggles to engage at the top of the route stem in soft press or off coverage. Moreover, Steele fails to properly leverage receivers at the line and consistently gives up inside separation. In fact, the four-star recruit has no answer for breaking routes if he fails to initiate contact. Additionally, Steele tends to bite on jab steps and other route salesmanship. He also can turn his hips late in off coverage. What’s more, the talented defender’s eyes sometimes drift into the backfield in man coverage. In zone coverage, Steele regularly exhibits inconsistent spatial awareness and zone discipline. The Trojan corner is not a reliable zone option. Against the run, Steele does not consistently beat blocks and regularly gives up on plays early. He takes poor angles to the tackle point and plays the ballcarrier’s inside leg. Steele also lacks power as a tackler.

Summary:

Ezring: Although his athleticism offers solid starter potential, Chris Steele currently lacks the refinement to contribute in the league. What’s more, his inconsistent effort and tackling will likely limit his value on special teams. Steele is currently a developmental option.

Background:

Born September 27th in Bellflower, California, Chris Steele was a star at powerhouse St. John Bosco. The athletic defensive back was named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Sophomores first team. One year later, Steele was listed to the MaxPreps Junior All-American first team, the USA Today All-California second team and the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Juniors second team. In his senior year, the already highly-decorated star corner was named to the USA Today All-USA first team, the PrepStar Dream Team, the MaxPreps All-American first team, the Tacoma News Tribune Western 100, the USA Today All-California first team, the Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team, the Long Beach Press-Telegram Dream Team first team and the Orange County Register Fab 15. Steele was also named All-CIF Division 1. After his excellent high school career, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the gifted defensive back as a four-star recruit. The same outlet ranked Steele as the 42nd-best recruit in the country, the fifth cornerback recruit in the nation and the 6th recruit in the state of California. Although the California native originally chose to attend the University of Florida, a dispute with the Gators coaching staff surrounding potentially improper care for his and other students’ safety led Steele to transfer home to USC. In 2020, the St. John Bosco star was named All-Pac-12 second team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team. Steele is fluent in Spanish and majors in communications at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.2 / 8.4