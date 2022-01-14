NFL Draft Profile: Christopher Hinton, Defensive Linemen, Michigan Wolverines

#15

POS: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 310

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

John Creeks, GA

Greater Atlanta Christian School

Christopher Hinton

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

Defensive tackle with a strong lower half who lacks explosiveness and urgency.

Pros:

Displaying the versatility to line up all over the interior defensive line from 5-technique to a true nose, Hinton has a filled-out lower half. This thick lower body translates to very good strength in that area which allows him to anchor in the run game and absorb blows from the side. Hinton controls the line of scrimmage at extension and possesses strong hands to enforce his will on blockers when deconstructing. Moving well laterally, he keeps his pads low and stays square while at extension. As a pass rusher, Hinton has above average leg drive and bull rushing ability to push the pocket. He keeps working to win late in plays. His club and chop moves are strong. Hinton is a sure tackler who wraps up reliably.

Cons:

As a limited athlete, Hinton lacks straight-line explosiveness to create knockback. His first step is slow and he often fails to time the snap to his advantage. When rushing the passer, he lacks urgency and violence, letting blockers attack his frame due to slow and predictable hands. That same lack of tenacity hurts his effort in the run game as he fails to get upfield to make plays in the backfield. Hinton can have his upper body twisted by double teams and has inconsistent timing when he sheds.

Summary:

Defensive tackle with a strong lower half, good pad level and poor explosiveness. Hinton has strong hands to enforce his will and can move laterally while staying square. He lacks explosiveness and urgency, preventing him from making plays consistently. Hinton projects as a developmental nose tackle who has to gain more weight and play with tenacity to be an early down contributor.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.5

