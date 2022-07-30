NFL Draft Profile: Cornelius Johnson, Wide Receiver, Michigan Wolverines

#6

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 211

Hand: 900

Arm: 3158

Wing: 7700

40: 4.50

DOB: 11/29/2000

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

High School: Brunswick School

Eligibility: 2023

Cornelius Johnson

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liner:

A route runner who excels in short areas, if Johnson continues to round out his toolset, a breakout year followed by increased draft stock could soon follow.

Evaluation:

Long, linear build that easily carries an impressive physique. Has played as the X, Z, and F receiver. Showed run game utility on jet motion. Sudden athlete with notable start-stop and overall functionality in short areas. Will break defenders off at the top of his route, using body control and footwork to ensure separation. Agile after the catch, employing his lower body twitch. Not elite in downfield separation, Lacks proper top-end speed. His pass-catching mitigates overall receiving ability. Tends to trap the ball, displaying a lack of confidence in his hands. Struggles to snag passes in traffic. Tends to lose when trying to high-point a deep shot. Johnson has all the tools to be an NFL receiver. Between his size parameters and developed route running, his potential is promising. To ensure he reaches it, Johnson will need to show more explosivity as well as better pass-catching before declaring for the draft.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

“Johnson is the leading returning receiver for the Wolverines after catching 40 passes for 627 yards in 2021. In his career, he's caught 60 passes for 942 yards 7 Touchdowns averaging 15.7 yards per catch.”

NCAAF Nation on Twitter

Background:

Cornelius Johnson has been an excellent receiver for Michigan even in his freshman season ,where he was apart of twelve games and had a touchdown in his first season. Each season after that, Johnson has gotten better every year and in 2021, he started fourteen games at receiver and was also a playmaker on special teams, where he had two blocked punts. Johnson is from Greenwich, Connecticut and was voted the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Connecticut in 2018-2019. He was a four-star prospect and the best player in the state and 25th best receiver in the country. As the son of Claude Johnson and Dr. Cassandra Tribble, Johnson is ready for a big year in 2022.