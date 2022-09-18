NFL Draft Profile: Darius Robinson, Defensive Lineman, Missouri Tigers

#6

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6050

Wt: 293

Hand: 1038

Arm: 3528

Wing: 8468

40: 4.80

DOB: 37147R9/13/2001EFORMAT

Hometown: Canton, MI

High School: Canton

Eligibility: 2023

Darius Robinson

Missouri Tigers

One-Liner:

A prospect with tools to build on, Robinson needs a more consistent showing to impact his draft status

Evaluation:

Carries his weight well for the position. Elongated frame with ample mass. Played mainly as a 3-technique. Impressive get-off. The quick first step to get on top of guards in a hurry. Bullrush and motor impact the depth of the pocket, pushing inwards towards the quarterback. Effort never wavers. Will fight through double teams, work additional moves and track the ball carrier downfield. Tends to be on the ground too often. Can be washed down the line in run fits. Robinson is an aggressive defender that can push the pocket. In order to make a name for himself, his next season will need to be more productive.

Grade:

6th round

Background:

Darius Robinson is looking to improve off of these first three seasons with Missouri. Robinson has seen playing time, and his starts increased to six last season, where he had over twenty tackles during the season on the defensive line. Robinson was ranked the thirty-ninth best strongside defensive end and was a captain of his high school team as a senior. While attending Missouri in the classroom, he is majoring in Hospitality Management.