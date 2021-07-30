NFL Draft Profile: Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan Wolverines

#30

Pos: DS

Ht: 6002

Wt: 192

DOB: 9/29/00

Eligible: 2022

Tulsa, OK

Booker T. Washington High School

Daxton Hill

Michigan Wolverines

Pros:

Calderone: Although he is a safety, Hill has the coverage ability of a cornerback with added instincts and lateral agility. He plays hard and through the whistle, often frustrating his opponents with his methods. Hill’s pressing ability at the line of scrimmage can interrupt routes run by receivers and causes them to be out of position when the ball comes. His feet and hips are always in sync and it helps his stop/start ability while mirroring receivers. Hill’s film from 2019 to 2020 shows increased ability to recognize formations and routes and thus provides him an opportunity to see a play before it happens. The junior defensive back has intriguing lateral agility that can help him travel across the field quickly and his range is unlimited, enhanced by his lethal speed in the middle of the field. Hill has a chance to take a big jump in his junior season and establish himself as a top five defensive back in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cons:

Calderone: Hill has a skinny frame that could use the added weight that an NFL training regimen could bring. His frame should not affect his draft stock, however, as he has solid physicality in his play.

Summary:

Calderone: There is no question that Hill’s impressive sophomore campaign put him on the radar of a lot of the media in the 2021 offseason. The former five star recruit out of Tulsa had 46 tackles and five total pass breakups in 2020 after starting all six games of the COVID-19 shortened season at safety. He’s rangy and dynamic in the fact that he can cover like a cornerback as a safety.

Background:

One of Ann Arbor’s highest-ranked players ever, Hill attended Booker T. Washington High School (2019) coached by Brad Calip. Hill led the team to an 8-4 record and the Class 6 A-II semifinals. He was a finalist at 2018 Nike The Opening in Arlington, Texas. 247Sports Composite Ranking as the nation’s top safety prospect, the No. 1 player in Oklahoma and the eighth-ranked player overall nationally. Hill was the 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma. Hill was born Sept. 29, 2000. He is the son of Derrick and Tia Hill and his brother, Justice, was a running back at Oklahoma State. Justice was eventually drafted in the fourth round (113 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.

One-Liners

Calderone: Although he is a safety, Hill has the coverage ability of a cornerback with added instincts and lateral agility that make him as good of a hybrid as there is in college football.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 8.4 / 8.8