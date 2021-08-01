NFL Draft Profile: Demani Richardson, Safety, Texas A&M Aggies

#26

Pos: DS

Ht: 6001

Wt: 210

DOB: 10/7/00

Eligible: 2022

Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie High School

Demani Richardson

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Bogan: Good frame with solid length and bulk to his upper body. Excellent football IQ, smart player who sees the field at a high level while working off the QB indicator. Reads his keys consistently which allow him to play faster than his athletic traits. Controls the defense, can see him making checks and making sure guys are lined up properly. Shows some impressive plays with good range as a single-high safety who can track the deep ball. Very good range as a split field safety, his natural instincts and feel will take him to routes consistently and even before they fully develop some times. Has the athletic ability to matchup with tight ends along with the strength to get physical with the leagues bigger tight ends. Excellent closing burst on ball carrier when filling the alley in run support. Finishes tackles consistently as an efficient wrap and roll tackler who can generate power out of his hips.

Cons:

Bogan: Lacks twitch, does not have the raw foot speed to be a true single high safety. Struggles in man coverage due to his inability to flip his hips and stay connected playing in space against slot receivers. Angles to the football can be inconsistent, giving up easy cut backs when he could use the sideline as a second defender to make a tackle. Needs to show more ball production, has not created enough takeaways and has not shown the ability to pluck the football out the air.

Summary:

Bogan: Extremely cerebral safety with a natural feel for dissecting how offenses are trying to attack him, aiding him in his ability to play fast. Efficiency as a tackler with a strong frame gives him some versatility to give you reps in the box to increase run support and matchup with tight ends. Will struggle in man coverage against slot receivers at the next level due to lack of twitch to stay connected. Little to no ball production up to this point in his career, needs to create more takeaways and show an ability to be a playmaker. Overall a future solid starting safety at the next level who can unlock another level if he shows he has some playmaking ability.

One-Liners

Bogan: Overall a future solid starting safety at the next level who can unlock another level if he shows he has some playmaking ability.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.9 / 8.5