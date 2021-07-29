NFL Draft Profile: Deslin Alexandre, Defensive End, Pittsburgh Panthers

#5

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 280

DOB: 6/11/98

Eligible: 2022

Pompano Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach High School

Deslin Alexandre

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pros:

Pulido: Deslin Alexandre is a super lengthy defensive end with a solid get-off and an above-average use of leverage. Alexandre uses his length well to gain leverage in the pass rush. He shows solid abilities to detach to set the edge in the run game. He has excellent lower-body explosion and drives into offensive linemen. He has solid ankle flexibility to bend around the corner and finish on the quarterback. He has shown a solid ability to move laterally and could eventually develop an excellent counter move.

Cons:

Pulido: Alexandre is a raw pass rusher. He does not have a developed plan or developed moves. He doesn’t show much ability to convert power to speed or to counter. He has trouble with his hands if his initial move does not work. He currently uses his arms for leverage and that is all. He needs to learn more consistent swim and counter moves to become a dominant pass rusher.

Summary:

Pulido: Deslin Alexandre was stuck behind two excellent Pitt Panthers in Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones in 2020. When he did get on the field he showed some flashes with athleticism, length and quickness. He used these to effect the passer with good cornering abilities. He affected the run game with his length and ability to shed blocks off the edge. Deslin Alexandre needs to work on his pass rush plan as it is still in development. He also needs to become less one-dimensional with his hands as they are predominantly used to create leverage. Deslin Alexandre is currently a late-day-three prospect that has upside to develop into a starter but will likely be a backup in the league.

Background:

Deslin Alexandre, born 6/11/98, is the son of Marise Saint-Louis and Destine Alexandre and has three sisters and one brother. Earned his bachelor's degree in communication and is now enrolled in Pitt's Katz Graduate School of Business. Despite not playing football until his junior year at Florida Class 8A program Deerfield Beach, Alexandre attracted considerable recruiting interest as a long and athletic defensive line prospect…rated one of the top 25 defensive end prospects in Florida by Scout. Helped Deerfield Beach to a 20-5 record (.800) over his two seasons as a defensive line starter. As a senior, helped the Bucks to a 10-3 record and the semifinals of the Class 8A state playoff. All-Broward County 8A-6A Honorable Mention. He played under Coach Jevon Glenn. Before transitioning to football, was a standout basketball player.

One-Liners

Pulido: Deslin Alexandre is a backup caliber defensive end in a 4-3 scheme that can use his bend and flexibility to corner off the edge and affect the passer. He uses his leverage and block shed to set the edge in the run game.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.2 / 8.2