Dane Vandernat and Ric Serritella breakdown the best 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospects

Dane Vandernat and Ric Serritella breakdown the best 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospects

NFL Draft Profile: Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, UCF Knights

NFL draft profile scouting report for UCF quarterback, Dillon Gabriel
1200px-UCF_Knights_logo.svg

#11
Pos: QB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 186
DOB: 12/28/_
Eligible: 2022
Mililani, HI
Mililani High School

Dillon Gabriel
UCF Knights

Pros:

Leinweber: Active quarterback in the pocket who constantly moves his feet and maintains a wide base. Gabriel possesses great lateral agility to make rushers miss and keep plays alive. He can take off and run when he has a lane, displaying very good speed. On the move, he delivers the ball accurately. Gabriel puts a lot of air under his passes into single coverage, allowing his receivers to adjust and make plays on the ball.

Cons: 

Leinweber: Very short and light at the position. Gabriel’s accuracy is inconsistent, frequently sailing passes and underthrowing deep targets. He does not throw with anticipation, liking to see his receivers open first. No throw is easy as he needs to put his entire body into throws and still has below-average velocity. This and a slow delivery cause him to be late on timing routes. Gabriel fails to rotate when pressured up the middle leading to inaccuracies. He can not adjust his release angle to get the ball around underneath defenders. On designed plays such as screens, he forces the pass even if the defense takes it away. Hanging in the pocket for too long and even going backward leads to unnecessary sacks. Gabriel tends to not see underneath zone defenders.

Summary:

Leinweber: Severely undersized quarterback with good athleticism and the ability to make plays out of structure. Gabriel is not consistently accurate and forces the football into dangerous spots. He throws with below-average velocity and struggles to see the field, missing underneath defenders. Gabriel projects as a potential CFL quarterback who will likely participate in an NFL camp as a rookie. Due to his size, arm and decision-making, he is unlikely to stick on a practice squad.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Undersized quarterback with a below average arm and volatile decision making. Can extend plays and make throws on the run.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.1 / 5.5

